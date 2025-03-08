Aaron Gordon News: Catches fire from deep in return

Gordon (ankle) registered 27 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 39 minutes in Friday's 149-141 win over the Suns.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, Gordon unseated Russell Westbrook for a spot in the starting five and provided an unexpected boost from downtown by matching his career high with seven triples. Perimeter shooting typically hasn't been a part of Gordon's skill set throughout his career, but he's turned into a legitimate threat from downtown in 2024-25, knocking down 1.4 triples per game at a 44 percent clip. While the improvement in outside shooting has been a welcome development, Gordon has seen his production drop in most other areas, as his averages of 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game all represent declines from 2023-24.