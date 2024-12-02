Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon News: Chips in off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 9:44am

Gordon (calf) tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Clippers.

Though he's eventually expected to supplant Peyton Watson in the starting five, Gordon was eased back into action in a bench role after missing the Nuggets' previous 10 games with a right calf strain. The Nuggets also managed Gordon's playing time in his return, but he was still able to make some useful contributions across the board during his time on the court. Regardless if he starts in the Nuggets' next game Tuesday versus the Warriors, expect Gordon to see at least a mild boost in minutes.

