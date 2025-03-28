Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Cleared to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Gordon (calf/ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz.

Gordon has been dealing with calf and ankle injuries, but these injuries won't prevent him from playing Friday against Utah. The veteran big man is averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 59.7 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from deep over his last five games.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now