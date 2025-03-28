Aaron Gordon News: Cleared to face Utah
Gordon (calf/ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz.
Gordon has been dealing with calf and ankle injuries, but these injuries won't prevent him from playing Friday against Utah. The veteran big man is averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 59.7 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from deep over his last five games.
