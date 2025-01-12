Aaron Gordon News: Cleared to play Sunday
Gordon (calf) will play under a minutes restriction in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Gordon will snap a nine-game absence streak due to a right calf strain, though he'll likely be limited to around 20 minutes in his return. The veteran forward has appeared in only 17 regular-season outings due to calf injuries, and he has averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 28.8 minutes per contest.
