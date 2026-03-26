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Aaron Gordon News: Cleared to play vs. Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Gordon (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Gordon was held out of a back-to-back Wednesday against Dallas, but he'll be available to suit up Friday night. The Arizona product is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his previous five matchups.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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