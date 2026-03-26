Aaron Gordon News: Cleared to play vs. Jazz
Gordon (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Gordon was held out of a back-to-back Wednesday against Dallas, but he'll be available to suit up Friday night. The Arizona product is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his previous five matchups.
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