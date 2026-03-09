Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gordon supplied 23 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Thunder.

After a lackluster return Friday following a lengthy absence due to a right hamstring strain, Gordon was more productive in Monday's loss, converting often at the charity stripe and recording a double-double. It marked the forward's fourth double-double of this injury-riddled campaign and his first with points and rebounds since Nov. 17. Gordon's health and productivity moving forward will be a key storyline to monitor for the Nuggets down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
