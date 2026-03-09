Aaron Gordon News: Double-double in defeat
Gordon supplied 23 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Thunder.
After a lackluster return Friday following a lengthy absence due to a right hamstring strain, Gordon was more productive in Monday's loss, converting often at the charity stripe and recording a double-double. It marked the forward's fourth double-double of this injury-riddled campaign and his first with points and rebounds since Nov. 17. Gordon's health and productivity moving forward will be a key storyline to monitor for the Nuggets down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More