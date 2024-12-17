Aaron Gordon News: Drops 24 points in win
Gordon exploded for 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 130-129 thriller win over the Kings.
Monday night marked only the third time Gordon has eclipsed 20+ points this season, but the Nuggets sure needed every single one of his 24 points in a slim victory over Sacramento. In 13 games this season, Gordon is averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks over 29.2 minutes.
