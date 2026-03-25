Aaron Gordon News: Goes for 16 points in narrow win

Gordon provided 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 victory over the Suns.

The Nuggets are still playing it safe with Gordon, who has seen 30-plus minutes only once since returning from a lengthy absence. His status for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks is up in the air, as he's missed a game during every back-to-back set post-injury.