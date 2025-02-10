Aaron Gordon News: Good to go against Portland

Gordon (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Gordon has been managing a right calf injury that has forced him to miss 11 of the Nuggets' last 24 games, but he's been cleared to play Monday for a fourth straight game. He's started in Denver's last six games, and over that span he has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 28.3 minutes per game.