Aaron Gordon News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Gordon (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Gordon will shake off a probable tag due to the left ankle sprain and suit up in his second consecutive contest. The 29-year-old forward previously missed three outings due to the ankle injury, though he was able to score 27 points across 39 minutes during Friday's win over the Suns, so he should be able to handle his normal workload against Oklahoma City.

