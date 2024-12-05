Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Gordon (calf) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Gordon has been upgraded from probable to available due to injury management following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain. In two outings since returning from the calf injury, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals across 28.5 minutes per contest.

