Aaron Gordon News: Hits for 21 in win

Gordon finished Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Kings with 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes.

It was a strong showing from the veteran forward, as he tries to find some consistency ahead of the postseason. Gordon has scored 20 or more points in five of his last 10 appearances, but he's also scored in single digits three times, averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.8 threes over that stretch.