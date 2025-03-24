Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 1:20pm

Gordon (rest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

After logging 37 minutes against Houston on Sunday with 13 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal, Gordon could be held out for injury maintenance Monday -- he's been playing through a right calf issue and a mild left ankle sprain. If Gordon can't go, Peyton Watson could step into a larger role for the Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
