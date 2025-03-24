Aaron Gordon News: Iffy for Monday
Gordon (rest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
After logging 37 minutes against Houston on Sunday with 13 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal, Gordon could be held out for injury maintenance Monday -- he's been playing through a right calf issue and a mild left ankle sprain. If Gordon can't go, Peyton Watson could step into a larger role for the Nuggets.
