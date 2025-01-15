Aaron Gordon News: Iffy for Wednesday
Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Houston due to right calf injury management.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and there's a good chance the Nuggets hold Gordon out for rest purposes -- he's played in two consecutive games since returning from injury. If that happens, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson could absorb more minutes for the Nuggets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now