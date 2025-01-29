Aaron Gordon News: Making first start since injury

Gordon is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Gordon missed nine consecutive games from late December to early January due to a calf injury and had come off the bench in each of his eight appearances since. He'll return to the starting five Wednesday after seeing 22 and 25 minutes during his previous two games. However, the change comes with a bit of a wrinkle, as he'll replace Christian Braun in the starting lineup, not Russell Westbrook.