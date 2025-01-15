Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Missing second half of B2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 5:23pm

Gordon (injury management) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Gordon missed nine straight games due to a right calf injury but appeared in each of the Nuggets' previous two games, including Tuesday's win over Dallas. He'll get the night off Wednesday for rest purposes, leaving more opportunities for Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson. Gordon should be good to go for Friday's game at Miami.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
