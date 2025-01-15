Aaron Gordon News: Missing second half of B2B
Gordon (injury management) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Gordon missed nine straight games due to a right calf injury but appeared in each of the Nuggets' previous two games, including Tuesday's win over Dallas. He'll get the night off Wednesday for rest purposes, leaving more opportunities for Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson. Gordon should be good to go for Friday's game at Miami.
