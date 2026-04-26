Aaron Gordon News: Modest output after brief exit

Gordon closed Saturday's 112-96 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 23 minutes.

Gordon briefly headed to the locker room with a calf injury but made it back to the bench before the end of the contest. It seemed obvious that Gordon was struggling during a few possessions, and he may not be ready for Monday's elimination game against the Timberwolves. More news should emerge after Monday morning.