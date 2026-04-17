Aaron Gordon News: Not listed on injury report
Gordon (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Gordon missed Denver's last two regular-season games due to right hamstring injury management, but he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. The veteran forward appeared in four regular-season outings in April, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per tilt.
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