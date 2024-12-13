Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon News: Playing vs. Clippers

Published on December 13, 2024

Gordon (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Gordon continues to appear in the injury report, but the forward will continue suiting up while playing alongside Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt. He's made four appearances since returning from a 10-game absence between Nov. 6 and Nov. 27 due to a right calf strain, and he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in that span.

