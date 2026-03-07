Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Poor production in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Gordon (hamstring) recorded three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Friday's 142-103 loss to the Knicks.

Returning to action Friday for the first time since Jan. 23 after completing his recovery from his second right hamstring strain of the season, Gordon displayed some rust, as expected. Despite coming up empty from downtown, the 12th-year forward is still shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range on the season, showing that his big jump in efficiency from beyond the arc in 2024-25 (career-high 43.6 percent on 3.4 attempts per game) wasn't a complete outlier. Given his long-term absence, Gordon's production may lag for a few games coming off the hamstring injury, but he should re-emerge as a solid back-end roster option in most 12-team leagues once he's back to playing upper-20s/lower-30s minutes on a regular basis.

