Aaron Gordon News: Puts up 30 points in OT loss

Gordon totaled 30 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 47 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Nikola Jokic stole the headlines with a record-setting triple-double, Gordon was able to take advantage of the extra time amid Michael Porter's (personal) absence. Gordon bounced back after two poor outings, and the lingering calf injury that has hampered his play was a non-issue. He logged 47 minutes in the double-overtime loss, and since the team has a back-to-back against a weak opponent, it wouldn't be surprising to see a minute limitation for Gordon against the Spurs.