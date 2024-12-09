Aaron Gordon News: Quiet in win

Gordon logged six points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 win over Atlanta.

After missing Saturday's loss to the Wizards due to injury management, Gordon was quiet for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His minutes were held in check due to the lopsided score, so his fantasy managers can chalk this up as an outlier. Gordon played really well in his previous two outings, averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.