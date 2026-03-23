Aaron Gordon News: Quiet outing in win
Gordon ended Sunday's 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes.
Gordon is still ramping back up to 100 percent and is starting to find his groove again. Over his last six games, he's shooting 50.0 percent from the field with averages of 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest.
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