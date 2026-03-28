Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Scores 17 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gordon provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 135-129 victory over the Jazz.

Gordon returned to the lineup after a one-game absence and continues to find ways to produce. Even though the veteran forward won't be tasked with carrying the offense as long as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are available, his contributions on that end of the floor are extremely valuable, and he's also a proven commodity in fantasy. Gordon is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 blocks per game in nine appearances this month since returning from a lengthy 17-game absence due to a hamstring injury between Jan. 27 and March 5.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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