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Aaron Gordon News: Scores 17 points with eight boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Gordon posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gordon did an excellent job of containing Julius Randle, holding Minnesota's star power forward to just 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting. He was shoved by Randle late in the match and landed hard on his rear, but despite some grimacing, he played through it and finished the game. Gordon should be fine for Game 2 on Monday.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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