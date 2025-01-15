Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Scores eight points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Gordon supplied eight points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 win over Dallas.

Gordon came off the bench for the second game in a row, and he's played 18 minutes in both contests against Dallas, scoring 13 and eight points, respectively. Gordon should eventually return to a starting role when back at full fitness, though. The forward averages 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
