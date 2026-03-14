Aaron Gordon News: Scores team-high 27 points

Gordon amassed 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Gordon couldn't have asked for a better return to the lineup after sitting out the win over the Spurs on Thursday due to injury management. The veteran forward led the team in scoring and stepped up offensively in a game where Jamal Murray struggled badly on offense (1-14 FG). Gordon has scored at least 23 points in two of his four appearances since coming back from a 17-game absence due to a hamstring problem. The Nuggets are expected to monitor Gordon's workload closely, so it wouldn't be surprising if he pops up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the 76ers.