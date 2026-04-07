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Aaron Gordon News: Solid with 23 points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:19am

Gordon contributed 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Gordon's minutes appear to be back on track after logging 41 minutes against the Spurs and a 31-minute effort in the OT win over Portland. He was one rebound shy of his fourth double-double of the season, and played a significant role in erasing Denver's deficit in the fourth quarter. Gordon's nine boards matched his second-highest total of the season in the category.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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