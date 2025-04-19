Aaron Gordon News: Strikes for 25 in OT win

Gordon finished with 25 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 46 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime victory over the Clippers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring on the afternoon with 29 points, Gordon wasn't far behind as he topped 20 for the third time in his last four games. The 29-year-old forward missed significant time during the regular season with injuries, but he seems to have gotten healthy at the right time, averaging 21.0 points, 5.1 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.3 threes through seven appearances in April.