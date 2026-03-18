Aaron Gordon News: Will be rested Wednesday
Gordon will be rested Wednesday against Memphis.
This is related to Gordon's previous hamstring injury. Presumably, Gordon will be back in action Friday against Toronto. Spencer Jones could see an uptick in minutes with this news.
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