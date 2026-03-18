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Aaron Gordon News: Will be rested Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Gordon will be rested Wednesday against Memphis.

This is related to Gordon's previous hamstring injury. Presumably, Gordon will be back in action Friday against Toronto. Spencer Jones could see an uptick in minutes with this news.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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