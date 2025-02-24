Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Will face Indiana on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 3:27pm

Gordon (calf) is available for Monday's matchup against Indiana.

The Nuggets continue to include Gordon on the injury report due to right calf injury management, though he'll suit up in his third consecutive contest Monday. The 29-year-old forward has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last two outings, and he should be able to shoulder his normal workload against the Pacers. Over his last five outings, Gordon has averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 27.6 minutes per contest.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
