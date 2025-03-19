Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon News: Will play against LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Gordon (calf/ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Gordon has been in and out of the lineup for the Nuggets over the last few weeks while managing ankle and calf injuries. Fortunately for Denver, the veteran big man will be back on the floor Wednesday, with the team shorthanded, as Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle) and Jamal Murray (ankle) have been ruled out for this game.

