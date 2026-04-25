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Aaron Gordon News: Will play in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Gordon (calf) will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gordon will shed his questionable tag and return to action after missing Thursday's Game 3 loss due to left calf tightness. The veteran forward has averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest over two first-round appearances.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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