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Aaron Gordon News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Gordon (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Gordon sat out of Thursday's game against the Spurs while managing a right hamstring injury, and he has been given the green light to play in Saturday's road tilt. He's been inconsistent since returning from a 17-game absence due to his lingering hamstring injury, but he has been a key piece for the Nuggets since he was acquired from the Magic in March of 2021. Gordon should find his consistency as he gets more games under his belt over the final weeks of the regular season.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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