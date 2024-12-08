Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Gordon (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Despite being downgraded from probable to questionable, Gordon will return to action Sunday after missing Saturday's loss to the Wizards. The veteran should replace Peyton Watson in the starting lineup. Gordon has started his past two appearances after coming off the bench during his return from a multi-week absence.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now