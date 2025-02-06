Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Gordon (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Nuggets have cleared Gordon to play during the second half of their back-to-back Thursday. Over his last six games (four starts), the veteran forward has averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 28.3 minutes. With Jamal Murray (knee) sidelined against Orlando, Gordon could receive an increase in ball-handling duties.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
