Aaron Gordon News: Will play Thursday

Gordon (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Nuggets have cleared Gordon to play during the second half of their back-to-back Thursday. Over his last six games (four starts), the veteran forward has averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 28.3 minutes. With Jamal Murray (knee) sidelined against Orlando, Gordon could receive an increase in ball-handling duties.