Aaron Gordon News: Will return to Game 4
Gordon (calf) will return to Saturday's Game 4 in Minnesota, Duvalier Johnson of TheDNVR.com reports.
Gordon briefly exited Saturday's game, but after getting checked up on in the locker room, he's been cleared to return. Gordon doesn't appear to be 100 percent healthy, but he's good enough to play.
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