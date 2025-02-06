Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Holiday headshot

Aaron Holiday News: Back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:03pm

Holiday will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

After starting in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, Holiday will revert back to his usual role off Houston's bench Thursday in the return of Tari Eason (rest). Through 35 games from the Rockets' second unit this season, Holiday has averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 threes in 11.3 minutes.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now