Aaron Holiday News: Back to bench Thursday

Holiday will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

After starting in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, Holiday will revert back to his usual role off Houston's bench Thursday in the return of Tari Eason (rest). Through 35 games from the Rockets' second unit this season, Holiday has averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 threes in 11.3 minutes.