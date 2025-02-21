Aaron Holiday News: Bench role against Minnesota

Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets reports.

After starting in Houston's loss to the Warriors ahead of the All-Star break, Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves. In 36 games in a bench role for the Rockets, the 28-year-old guard averaged 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Tari Eason will get the start against Minnesota.