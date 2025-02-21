Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Holiday News: Bench role against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets reports.

After starting in Houston's loss to the Warriors ahead of the All-Star break, Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves. In 36 games in a bench role for the Rockets, the 28-year-old guard averaged 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Tari Eason will get the start against Minnesota.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
