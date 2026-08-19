Aaron Holiday News: Catches on with Italian team

Holiday agreed to a contract Wednesday with Italian club Maxima Roma, EuroLeagueBasketball.net reports.

After spending the past eight seasons in the NBA and the last three with the Rockets, the 29-year-old Holiday is now set to continue his playing career overseas. His deal with the Maxima Roma contains an out if an NBA team is willing to meet buyout conditions, so the door is open for the veteran guard to return to the league at some point down the line.