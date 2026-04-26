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Aaron Holiday News: Ejected from Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Holiday was ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Holiday got tangled up with Adou Thiero under the basket late in the fourth quarter before things got a little chippy, leading to both of them getting ejected. He concludes the contest with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one assist, one steal and a block in 18 minutes.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
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