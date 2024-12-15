Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday News: Fails to score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Holiday posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday continues to play a limited role off the bench, failing to score in five minutes of action. Although he has now suited up in five straight games, Holiday has struggled to make the most of his opportunities. During that time he has delivered averages of just 4.4 points and 1.2 assists in 10.9 minutes per game.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
