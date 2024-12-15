Aaron Holiday News: Fails to score in loss

Holiday posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday continues to play a limited role off the bench, failing to score in five minutes of action. Although he has now suited up in five straight games, Holiday has struggled to make the most of his opportunities. During that time he has delivered averages of just 4.4 points and 1.2 assists in 10.9 minutes per game.