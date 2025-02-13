Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Holiday headshot

Aaron Holiday News: Getting run with starters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 4:50pm

Holiday will start Thursday's game against the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Holiday fell out of the team's rotation Wednesday against Phoenix, but he's guaranteed to see more playing time Thursday after he was announced in the starting lineup. The UCLA product also made a start Sunday, finishing with six points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
