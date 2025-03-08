Aaron Holiday News: Impressive performance Saturday

Holiday notched 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 146-117 victory over New Orleans.

Holiday amassed at least 20 points for just the second time this season, helping the Rockets to a comfortable victory. While it has been a modest season for the veteran, things could be about to change if Amen Thompson's ankle injury proves to be significant. Both Thompson and Fred VanVleet (ankle) could miss at least a handful of games, making Holiday a prime candidate to step into the starting lineup.