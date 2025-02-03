Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Holiday headshot

Aaron Holiday News: Leads from deep in best outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Holiday recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two rebounds over 17 minutes in Monday's 124-118 loss to New York.

Holiday lit it up from deep Monday en route to his best performance of the season, leading all Rockets in threes made while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Holiday set a new season high in scoring while matching a season-best mark from three, having surpassed the double-digit point total in five outings.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now