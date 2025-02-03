Aaron Holiday News: Leads from deep in best outing

Holiday recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two rebounds over 17 minutes in Monday's 124-118 loss to New York.

Holiday lit it up from deep Monday en route to his best performance of the season, leading all Rockets in threes made while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Holiday set a new season high in scoring while matching a season-best mark from three, having surpassed the double-digit point total in five outings.