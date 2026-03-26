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Aaron Holiday News: Limited role in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 12:30pm

Holiday provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Holiday continues to be used sparingly off the bench this season. He has just 47 regular-season appearances to his name for averages of 5.4 points and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
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