Aaron Holiday News: Limited role in loss
Holiday provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Holiday continues to be used sparingly off the bench this season. He has just 47 regular-season appearances to his name for averages of 5.4 points and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest.
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