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Aaron Holiday News: Logs two points in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Holiday notched two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and two assists over 12 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holiday played a very minor role in this season-ending loss. During the regular season, Holiday appeared in 57 contests with averages of 5.5 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 13.7 minutes per contest.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
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