Aaron Holiday News: Moves out of rotation
Holiday (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 107-105 win over the Pelicans.
The Rockets didn't have Alperen Sengun (back) available Friday, but his absence wasn't enough for Holiday to stick around in the rotation. After Holiday had averaged 9.5 minutes per game while appearing in each of the past four games, he ended up ceding his spot in the Rockets' nine-man rotation to Jeff Green (nine minutes), with head coach Ime Udoka opting to add more size to the second unit while Dorian Finney-Smith replaced Sengun in the starting five.
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