Aaron Holiday News: Passive performance again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Holiday provided two points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 loss to Denver.

Holiday continues to offer very little when on the court, scoring no more than five points for the sixth straight game. At this point, he isn't even an every-night part of the rotation, often seeing the court when the result is all but decided. In 43 appearances thus far, he has averaged 5.4 points in 13.0 minutes per game.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
