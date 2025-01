Holiday ended Monday's 114-112 victory over the Celtics with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist over 15 minutes.

Holiday saw a handful rotation minutes with Cam Whitmore sidelined by an illness. He has 11 appearances to his name in January, posting averages of 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 14.0 minutes.